TN: 4,100 police personnel deployed as Tiruchendur temple prepares for 'Soorasamharam'

TIRUCHENDUR: Thousands of devotees gathered at the Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchendur on Sunday for 'Soorasamharam', the centrepiece of the annual Kanda Sashti festival, with around 4,100 police personnel deployed to ensure security and regulate crowds.
The seaside ritual, depicting Lord Murugan’s victory over the demon Soorapadman, is scheduled for the evening, with Swami Jayanthinathar being taken in procession to the beach at 4 p.m.
One of the most important celebrations at the temple, the second of Lord Murugan’s six sacred abodes, the festival began on November 10 with Yagasalai pujas. Devotees have since been observing fasts and staying within the temple precincts and in temporary shelters nearby.
Security arrangements have been strengthened across the temple complex and beachfront under the supervision of district Superintendent of Police Sivaprasad. Barricades have been erected to manage the crowds, while police personnel are monitoring the gathering from watchtowers. Floating barriers are also being installed to prevent devotees from venturing into deeper waters.
The arrangements focus on the beachfront, where large numbers are expected to assemble to witness the ritual. Sunday’s religious observances begin with the temple opening at 1 a.m., followed by a series of pujas, 'abhishekams' and 'deeparadhana' rituals, ahead of the evening procession.
After Soorasamharam, the deities will be ceremonially decorated and deeparadhana performed at the Santhosh Mandapam.
Swami Jayanthinathar, accompanied by Valli and Deivanai, will subsequently be taken around the outer precinct before returning to the temple for evening worship. Throughout the festival, special abhishekams and daily pujas have drawn crowds. Nightly processions featuring Swami Jayanthinathar with Valli and Deivanai on a golden chariot have been another attraction.
Devotees from outside the region, including overseas visitors, have joined the celebrations. Many staying in temporary shelters have been singing devotional songs and offering prayers, while some have arrived dressed as deities. Colourful lighting and floral decorations across the temple complex have added to the festive atmosphere as devotees continue to arrive for the principal ceremony.