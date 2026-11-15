TN: 4,100 police personnel deployed as Tiruchendur temple prepares for 'Soorasamharam'

The seaside ritual, depicting Lord Murugan’s victory over the demon Soorapadman, is scheduled for the evening, with Swami Jayanthinathar being taken in procession to the beach at 4 p.m.

One of the most important celebrations at the temple, the second of Lord Murugan’s six sacred abodes, the festival began on November 10 with Yagasalai pujas. Devotees have since been observing fasts and staying within the temple precincts and in temporary shelters nearby.

Security arrangements have been strengthened across the temple complex and beachfront under the supervision of district Superintendent of Police Sivaprasad. Barricades have been erected to manage the crowds, while police personnel are monitoring the gathering from watchtowers. Floating barriers are also being installed to prevent devotees from venturing into deeper waters.