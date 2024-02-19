TN Budget 2024 Live: Govt allocates Rs 1000 crore to develop infrastructure in govt schools

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu unveils the state budget for the financial year 2024-25 on February 19, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.



The budget whose theme is 'Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth' is being presented days before the announcement of the 2024 general elections.

A major aspect of this state Budget would be revenue augmentation to meet the expenditure for various schemes.