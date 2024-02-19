TN Budget 2024 Live: Govt allocates Rs 1000 crore to develop infrastructure in govt schools
The budget whose theme is 'Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth' is being presented days before the announcement of the 2024 general elections.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu unveils the state budget for the financial year 2024-25 on February 19, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
A major aspect of this state Budget would be revenue augmentation to meet the expenditure for various schemes.
Live Updates
- 19 Feb 2024 5:44 AM GMT
In TN budget, Rs 13,720 crore allocated for Kalaignar Women Rights Scheme, the Rs 1,000 per month assistance plan for women
- 19 Feb 2024 5:38 AM GMT
SIPCOT industrial Park would come up at Rs 120 crore in Thanjavur
- 19 Feb 2024 5:38 AM GMT
Three-storied industrial park would be established in Madurai to generate employment for educated youth, FM adds.
- 19 Feb 2024 5:34 AM GMT
TN Finance Minister announces Rs 1,000 crore North Chennai Development scheme in state Budget 2024-25
- 19 Feb 2024 5:33 AM GMT
Skilled development centres for youngsters would be created in Coimbatore and Madurai.
- 19 Feb 2024 5:32 AM GMT
Finance Minister Thennarasu announces Rs 1,500 crore for Adyar river restoration initiative
- 19 Feb 2024 5:28 AM GMT
'Holistic development is the mantra of the Tamil Nadu govt'
- 19 Feb 2024 5:24 AM GMT
'Four Olympic academics will be established in the State'
- 19 Feb 2024 5:24 AM GMT
Govt will create 15,000 skill labs in govt schools at a cost of Rs 300 crore, he adds.
- 19 Feb 2024 5:23 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu has made very significant progress in poverty reduction through its welfare schemes: TN Finance Minister in Budget