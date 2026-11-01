TN: 20 days on, teams to scan forests for Gingee girl

Hemalatha, also known as Hemavathi, went missing in the early hours of October 12, while her parents, Bhavani and Vadivelu, were sleeping. The local police took up the case initially, but with no leads even after 10 days, the case was moved to the CB-CID.

With no clues emerging even after 20 days, the CB-CID is planning to conduct searches in the forest areas of Alampoondi and its surroundings in coordination with the Forest department to look for evidence relating to the girl’s disappearance.

The teams have questioned Bhavani, Vadivelu, the girl’s grandmother Shanthi and elder sister Vijayalakshmi separately. They also examined school attendance records and questioned teachers. Meanwhile, a history-sheeter and a godman also reportedly fled.