TMMK man held for murdering son in Theni

MADURAI: A former office-bearer of the Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) was arrested by the CB-CID police for allegedly murdering his first wife’s son, dismembering the body and dumping it in a river in Theni.
The arrested, Balamurugan alias Vendhar Bala (50), is a resident of MGR Nagar in Theni and former East District president of the TMMK. In 2023, a dispute arose between Vendhar Bala and his son Srikanth.
Later, in September 2023, Srikanth went missing.
A CB-CID inquiry found that Vendhar Bala and Karuppaiah of Mullai Nagar had murdered Srikanth over a family dispute.