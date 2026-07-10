TMMK man held for murdering son in Theni

The arrested, Balamurugan alias Vendhar Bala (50), is a resident of MGR Nagar in Theni and former East District president of the TMMK. In 2023, a dispute arose between Vendhar Bala and his son Srikanth.

Later, in September 2023, Srikanth went missing.

A CB-CID inquiry found that Vendhar Bala and Karuppaiah of Mullai Nagar had murdered Srikanth over a family dispute.