Tamil Nadu

TMMK man held for murdering son in Theni

The arrested, Balamurugan alias Vendhar Bala (50), is a resident of MGR Nagar in Theni and former East District president of the TMMK.
Representative image of a jail
Representative image of a jail
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MADURAI: A former office-bearer of the Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) was arrested by the CB-CID police for allegedly murdering his first wife’s son, dismembering the body and dumping it in a river in Theni.

The arrested, Balamurugan alias Vendhar Bala (50), is a resident of MGR Nagar in Theni and former East District president of the TMMK. In 2023, a dispute arose between Vendhar Bala and his son Srikanth.

Later, in September 2023, Srikanth went missing.

A CB-CID inquiry found that Vendhar Bala and Karuppaiah of Mullai Nagar had murdered Srikanth over a family dispute.

murder
Theni
TMMK
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