TMC General Council on Feb 12 to decide alliance for 2024 LS polls

CHENNAI: The General Council of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) led by Parliamentarian G K Vasan would meet here on February 12 to decide on the party's alliance for the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

Talking to media persons here, Vasan said, "The General council of the TMC will be held at 10am at Ashoka Hotel in Egmore on February 12. General council members, district presidents, and state functionaries of the party will attend. We will discuss the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election."

Asked if he would be a part of the BJP or AIADMK alliance for the ensuing LS polls, he said, "I will discuss with my functionaries and announce at the right time without delay."

Asked about his recent meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami separately, Vasan said that from the time of the last Assembly poll alliance to this moment, we remain a friendly party with all parties. I have been continuously meeting party leaders, not just for elections. I met EPS twice in a month."

On his choice of alliance, he said, "Even if I wish for something, I cannot state it. I must consult state party leaders and functionaries and elicit their views and create consensus and decide what would be in the best interest of the party."

Reacting to a specific query on communal harmony in the country, Vasan said, "As far as TMC is concerned, I will neither say secular nor communal. We emphasise on communal harmony whichever alliance we are in."

Vasan's TMC contested in a lone seat in delta districts in the NDA during the 2019 LS polls.