TMC forms six-member panel to hold seat-sharing talks with BJP

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president G K Vasan on Thursday formed a six-member panel to hold seat-sharing talks with his ally BJP for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.



According to the statement issued by GK Vasan, a six-member panel headed by former MP PRS Venkatesan will hold the seat-sharing talks with the BJP.

Along with PRS Venkatesan, former MLAs Vidiyal S Sekhar, NR Rengarajan, KVR Ramprabhu, party general secretaries AS Shakthi Vadivel, AS Munnavar Batsha will hold the talks with the BJP seat-sharing committee headed by Arvind Menon, election-in-charge for TN.

Sources in the TMC said, the panel will hold the talks with the BJP and finalise favourable LS seats such as Thanjavur, Erode.

Meanwhile, GK Vasan on Thursday clarified that his party would contest in bicycle symbol and if the ECI wouldn't allocate bicycle for the TMC, then it would contest any other symbol, but not in lotus.