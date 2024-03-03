TMC, BJP again hold talks on pact

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) led by GK Vasan and a delegation of the state BJP on Saturday held what they described as “preliminary” talks for the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

State BJP leaders Pon Radhakrishnan, Vanathi Srinivasan and team visited Vasan and discussed the seat sharing arrangements with the latter.

Talking to media later, Vasan said that it was only the initial phase of talks and they did not discuss seat sharing.

“We have just advised our party cadre to file application for LS ticket. Upon perusing the applications, I will discuss with senior leaders and the present a wish list of constituencies to the BJP during the next round of talks,” said Vasan.

With the PMK having intense parleys with the AIADMK led by the K Palaniswami and Puthiya Tamizhagam leader Dr Krishnasamy knocking on the doors of AIADMK as recently as Saturday evening, the TMC, even with a relatively low voter base, could be among the very few familiar parties to be in the BJP fold. Given the paucity of major parties in BJP fold, TMC must not have much difficulty in securing desired number of seats from the saffron party.