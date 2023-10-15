Begin typing your search...

T'malai road accident: Stalin announces solatium

CM Stalin directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the severely injured woman who is undergoing treatment at Thiruvannamalai Government General Hospital

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2023 2:43 PM GMT
MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased who lost their lives in a road accident near Thiruvannamalai.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that seven people including two children died on the spot in an unexpected head-on collision between a car and a truck at Thiruvannamalai-Bengaluru national highway near Chengam, Thiruvannamalai district on Sunday. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased, " Stalin said in a statement.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the severely injured woman who is undergoing treatment at Thiruvannamalai Government General Hospital from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

