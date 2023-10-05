TM Anbarasan lays foundation stone for 579 new TNUHDB tenements

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) T M Anbarasan on Thursday laid foundation stone for a construction of 579 new tenements in Chennai.

"336 tenements built in the year 1993 with 236 square feet in the Village street in Thiruvottiyur and 240 tenements built in 1993 with 238 sq. ft. in the Chettiyar Estate in Royapuram were dilapidated and unfit for living. These old dwellings were removed and a foundation stone was laid at an estimated cost of Rs 105.13 crores, " said T M Anbarasan.

"According to CM Stalin's announcement, 7,582 houses have been demolished in 30 project areas and the construction of 9,522 houses has been kicked off at an estimated cost of Rs 1627.97 crore. As many as 3,907 new tenements have been started at a cost of Rs 6,68.7 crore in 10 project areas. Today, the foundation stone of 579 new tenements was laid in two project areas. Construction of 4,486 tenements had started in 12 project areas. In the remaining 18 project areas, the foundation stone of 5,036 tenements will be laid soon, " he detailed.

The works will be completed in 18 months and handed over to the residents and the tenements will be allocated to the existing residents, the minister said.