Tiruvottiyur police nab duo for selling maanja thread

It is worth noting that the city police have been regularly cracking down on maanja thread sellers. Last month, a 67-year-old man, Prakash Jain, got injured after a maanja thread struck him when he was riding on the Moolakadai flyover. After the incident, three persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Kodungaiyur police, resulting in the seizure of 35 kites and five spools of banned maanja thread.