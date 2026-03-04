Tiruvarur textile park threat to farm livelihoods, Anbumani urges govt to scrap project

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday strongly opposed the proposed textile park with dyeing units in Alangottai village near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, stating that it would severely affect agriculture and the environment in the Cauvery protected agricultural zone.
Anbumani said that establishing dyeing units in the Cauvery Delta region is condemnable, as it poses a direct threat to groundwater resources and fertile agricultural lands. He warned that dyeing industries consume massive quantities of groundwater every day, which could drastically deplete water tables in irrigation-dependent districts like Tiruvarur.
He further alleged that effluents discharged from dyeing units contain hazardous chemicals that can cause irreversible damage to land, water bodies, and the overall ecosystem.
Citing instances from other parts of Tamil Nadu, he claimed that wastewater from such units is often inadequately treated before being released into rivers, leading to long-term environmental degradation.
Anbumani recalled that after sustained efforts, the Cauvery Delta was declared a Protected Agricultural Zone during the previous AIADMK regime, to prevent industries from polluting agricultural zones. He questioned why the present government had not promoted agriculture-based industries in the region over the past five years, instead permitting projects that could harm farming livelihoods.
Stating that the proposed textile park would bring more damage than benefit, he urged the State to immediately withdraw the project.