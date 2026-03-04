Tiruvarur textile park threat to farm livelihoods, Anbumani urges govt to scrap project

Anbumani said that establishing dyeing units in the Cauvery Delta region is condemnable, as it poses a direct threat to groundwater resources and fertile agricultural lands. He warned that dyeing industries consume massive quantities of groundwater every day, which could drastically deplete water tables in irrigation-dependent districts like Tiruvarur.



He further alleged that effluents discharged from dyeing units contain hazardous chemicals that can cause irreversible damage to land, water bodies, and the overall ecosystem.



Citing instances from other parts of Tamil Nadu, he claimed that wastewater from such units is often inadequately treated before being released into rivers, leading to long-term environmental degradation.