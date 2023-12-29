Tiruvarur dist achieves paddy acreage target

TIRUCHY: Tiruvarur district has achieved the kuruvai, samba, and thalady cultivation beyond the target, said Collector T Charusree on Thursday.

Presiding over the farmers grievances redressal meet, the Tiruvarru Collector Charusree said, the target for kuruvai in 2023-24 was fixed at 36,914 ha while samba and thalady were fixed at 1.53 lakh ha and summer crop cultivation was fixed at 9,742 ha.

Out of the total of 2 lakh ha cultivation, kuruvai was achieved at 70,093 ha while samba was achieved at 75,430 ha and thalady was at 69,353 ha.

Meanwhile, green gram cultivation was undertaken at 50,000 ha while black gram was cultivated at 36,700 ha during both kharif and rabi seasons.

This apart, sesame cultivation was held at 88 ha while peanuts have been cultivated in an area of 84 ha and cotton has been cultivated in an area of 14,000 ha in the district.

In the meantime, as many as 41,476 farmers from the district benefitted under the PM Kisan scheme. She asked the farmers to approach the officials of agriculture and horticulture to get clarification with the benefits of the PM Kisan scheme.

She said that as many as 3,059 farmers have not yet linked their Aadhar with their bank accounts. It is mandatory to link the Aadhaar for availing the benefits, she stressed.