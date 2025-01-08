Tiruvarur Collector inspect rain-damaged crops in district

TIRUCHY: Northeast monsoon rains that lashed the state during December damaged samba and thalady crops in as many as 287 revenue villages. The assessment to calculate the quantum of damage was under way under the supervision of Tiruvarur District Collector T Charusree on Tuesday.

After assessing Collector Charusree said a recommendation for compensation would be sent to the government soon.

The Collector inspected Nannilam taluk on Tuesday and checked on the the damaged samba and thalady due to the northeast monsoon.

During the inspection, the Collector interacted with the affected farmers and the farmers showed the withered crops and explained how the yield would be affected in the district.

While speaking to the media, Charusree said, 1.43 ha samba and thalady were cultivated in the district for the year 2024-25 and the heavy rainfall that lashed during December damaged the crops in as many as 287 revenue villages in the district.

“The assessment is under way and 2,823 ha samba and thalady and groundnut at an area of 3.45 ha are found to be damaged in the district,” said the Collector.

Subsequently, the Collector also inspected the crop damage at Menankudi, Kottur and Pandaravadai villages and asked the officials to prepare the report soon so that it could be submitted to the government.

Joint Director (Agriculture) Balasaraswathi, Deputy Director of Agriculture and revenue officials accompanied the Collector.