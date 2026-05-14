Tiruvarur: Back from drug rehab, 32-yr-old man burns grandparents alive for money

The police identified the accused as Ayyappan (32), son of P Kaliyaperumal (58) and Devi (50). According to the police, Kaliyaperumal, son of Pichaimuthu (85) and Chandra (75), had deserted his wife Devi and their only son Ayyappan and was living with his parents for several years.

Later, he went abroad, where he has been working for a few years while his wife Devi and son Ayyappan were living separately in Mannargudi.