Tiruvannamalai vigilance sleuths nab Tangedco official for accepting bribe

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A Tangedco Assistant Engineer (AE) was arrested by the Tiruvannamalai district vigilance sleuths for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 on Thursday.

Shakthivel of Alanthangal village adjacent to Cheyyar approached AE Ajith with a request to remove a power pole near his house for which the official demanded Rs 50, 000.

Later when Shakthivel demanded action Ajith returned Rs 39, 000 and asked him to get a draft for the amount and again demanded Rs 2,000 as bribe.

Unwilling Shakthivel approached vigilance who gave him chemically treated currency.

When Shakthivel handed over the money to Ajith on Thursday, the waiting vigilance sleuths arrested him. Further investigation is being held.