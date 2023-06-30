Tiruvannamalai police trace stolen bike to Karaikudi, search on for thief

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police are inquiring into the circumstances under which a brand new two-wheeler stolen from Tiruvannamalai four days ago was located at Karaikudi in Sivaganga district recently. A smartly dressed youth came to a motorbike showroom on Girivalam path in Tiruvannamalai in a car and inquired abouth the bikes. He also asked for test riding one of the bike. As the car in which the youth came was parked in front of the showroom the staff obliged. However, suspicions were aroused when after a long time neither the vehicle nor the youth returned. When questioned, the car driver said he did not know the passenger and that he had picked him up at Puducherry. The staff then complained to Tiruvannamalai police who started investigating and found that a new two-wheeler without number plates was parked in a busy area in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. The two-wheeler was then retrieved while police are trying to identify the youth who has given the slip.

