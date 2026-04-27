Encroachments on Tiruvannamalai Girivalam path cleared

The action was carried out following instructions from District Collector Tharpagaraj to ensure smooth movement of devotees along the 14-km Girivalam path, which comes under the department’s control. Chitra Pournami will commence on the night of April 30 and conclude on the night of May 1.

More than 30 lakh devotees are expected to visit Tiruvannamalai for Girivalam during the festival. Officials stated that inspections will be carried out daily and encroachments will be removed immediately.