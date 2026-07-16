Tiruvannamalai couple die by suspected suicide

The deceased were identified as Chandrakumar (42) of Nallavanpalayam village and his wife Sindhu (38). The couple have a son studying in Class X.

According to railway police, the couple had arrived at Vadamathimangalam railway station around 4 am and were seen standing near the tracks before they were hit by a train travelling from Nazrathpet towards Tiruvannamalai.

Katpadi Railway Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai, Vellore, for post-mortem examination.