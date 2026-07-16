Tiruvannamalai couple die by suspected suicide

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A husband and wife from Tiruvannamalai district were found dead after being struck by a train near Vadamathimangalam railway station in Polur on Thursday morning, with police suspecting that the couple died by suicide.
The deceased were identified as Chandrakumar (42) of Nallavanpalayam village and his wife Sindhu (38). The couple have a son studying in Class X.
According to railway police, the couple had arrived at Vadamathimangalam railway station around 4 am and were seen standing near the tracks before they were hit by a train travelling from Nazrathpet towards Tiruvannamalai.
Katpadi Railway Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai, Vellore, for post-mortem examination.
During the investigation, police recovered a letter from Chandrakumar's shirt pocket. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged lung ailment, but his condition had not improved. Police suspect the couple took the extreme step due to distress over his illness.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.
Police said the couple had travelled to Vellore for medical treatment the previous day. When they did not return home, their relatives had lodged a missing person complaint at the Tiruvannamalai West Police Station.
The incident has left residents of Nallavanpalayam in shock.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.