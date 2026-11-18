IANS INPUTS
CHENNAI: Devotees wishing to attend the 2026 Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai can register online for 3,000 free admission tickets for the Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam ceremonies scheduled for November 24. Online registration began on November 18 at 11 am and will remain open until November 20 at 3 pm.
1. Which is the official website for Karthigai Deepam ticket booking?
Devotees can register through the Arunachaleswarar Temple's official website:
https://annamalaiyar.hrce.tn.gov.in
Registration is completely free.
2. How to apply for Karthigai Deepam 2026 free tickets online?
Follow these steps to register:
Visit the official Arunachaleswarar Temple website.
Select the online booking option for Karthigai Deepam darshan.
Choose either Bharani Deepam or Maha Deepam.
Enter your Aadhaar number and the other requested personal details.
Provide your mobile number and submit the registration.
Save your registration details for future reference.
3. How many free tickets are available for Karthigai Deepam 2026?
The temple administration has allocated 3,000 free admission tickets for the two ceremonies scheduled for November 24.
Bharani Deepam: 1,000 tickets
Maha Deepam: 2,000 tickets
4. How are the 3,000 tickets distributed?
The tickets are divided equally between devotees from Tiruvannamalai district and those from other districts.
5. What are the important booking guidelines?
Devotees must follow these rules while applying:
Aadhaar number is mandatory for registration.
Devotees can apply for either Bharani Deepam or Maha Deepam, not both.
Only one registration is permitted per applicant for Bharani Deepam.
For Maha Deepam, two registrations are permitted using separate Aadhaar numbers.
Tickets will not be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.
All tickets will be allotted through an automated computerised selection process.
6. When will the Karthigai Deepam ticket selection take place?
The automated computerised selection of applicants will take place at 4 pm on November 20, 2026, after the registration period closes.
7. How will selected devotees receive their free darshan tickets?
Successful applicants will receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers containing a link to download their electronic admission tickets. The earlier announced process also provides for email communication containing the download link.
8. When is the Karthigai Deepam darshan scheduled?
The Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam ceremonies are scheduled for November 24, 2026, at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.
9. What documents should selected devotees carry?
Selected devotees must carry:
Downloaded electronic admission ticket.
Original Aadhaar card for identity verification.
The e-ticket will be scanned at the temple entrance, and the devotee's identity will be verified against their Aadhaar details before entry.
10. Does registration guarantee a Karthigai Deepam ticket?
No. Registration does not guarantee admission. Tickets will be allotted exclusively through the automated computerised selection process, and only selected applicants will be permitted to enter for the respective ceremonies.
11. Why are 3,000 free tickets being issued this year?
In previous years, around 1,600 tickets priced at Rs 500 and Rs 600 were made available through online booking for the two ceremonies. However, following directions from HR&CE Minister Ramesh, the temple administration has increased the allocation to 3,000 tickets and made them completely free this year.
12. Why is Karthigai Deepam celebrated at Tiruvannamalai?
Karthigai Deepam is one of Tamil Nadu's prominent religious celebrations, attracting lakhs of devotees from across the country. The lighting of the sacred Maha Deepam atop Annamalai hill marks the culmination of the festivities and symbolises Lord Shiva's manifestation as an infinite column of fire.