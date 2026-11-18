3. How many free tickets are available for Karthigai Deepam 2026?

The temple administration has allocated 3,000 free admission tickets for the two ceremonies scheduled for November 24.

Bharani Deepam: 1,000 tickets

Maha Deepam: 2,000 tickets

4. How are the 3,000 tickets distributed?

The tickets are divided equally between devotees from Tiruvannamalai district and those from other districts.

5. What are the important booking guidelines?

Devotees must follow these rules while applying:

Aadhaar number is mandatory for registration.

Devotees can apply for either Bharani Deepam or Maha Deepam, not both.

Only one registration is permitted per applicant for Bharani Deepam.

For Maha Deepam, two registrations are permitted using separate Aadhaar numbers.

Tickets will not be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

All tickets will be allotted through an automated computerised selection process.