Tiruvannamalai: Around 20 lakh devotees perform girivalam

A total of 2,105 cleanliness workers from multiple municipalities were deployed across Tiruvannamalai city and on the Girivalam route. As many as 126 sanitation vehicles were used, and around 300 tonnes of waste were cleared between April 30 and the following night.

District Collector Tharpagaraj inspected sanitation work along the route near Idukku Pillaiyar temple and commended the workers for their service. District Revenue Officer Rampratheeban, Corporation Commissioner Selva Balaji, and other officials were present during the inspection.

Chitra Pournami began at 9.52 pm on April 30 and concluded at 11.08 pm the following night. Devotees traditionally circumambulate the Annamalai hill, considered a form of Lord Shiva, during full moon days.