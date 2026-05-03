Tiruvannamalai: Around 20 lakh devotees perform girivalam

TIRUVANNAMALAI: On the occasion of Chitra Pournami, around 20 lakh devotees performed girivalam in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, according to the district administration. The District Collector Tharpagaraj inspected sanitation work along the girivalam path.
Devotees who completed the Girivalam gathered at the Arunachaleswarar temple for darshan, with a heavy crowd reported. The devotees were allowed through the general and Rs 50 ticket queues. According to the devotees, the waiting time in the general queue exceeded three hours.
The district administration coordinated with various departments to provide facilities, including drinking water, toilets, medical camps, 108 ambulance services, transport, and security arrangements.
A total of 2,105 cleanliness workers from multiple municipalities were deployed across Tiruvannamalai city and on the Girivalam route. As many as 126 sanitation vehicles were used, and around 300 tonnes of waste were cleared between April 30 and the following night.
District Collector Tharpagaraj inspected sanitation work along the route near Idukku Pillaiyar temple and commended the workers for their service. District Revenue Officer Rampratheeban, Corporation Commissioner Selva Balaji, and other officials were present during the inspection.
Chitra Pournami began at 9.52 pm on April 30 and concluded at 11.08 pm the following night. Devotees traditionally circumambulate the Annamalai hill, considered a form of Lord Shiva, during full moon days.