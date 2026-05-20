Tiruvallur: Youth throw stones at train, injure boy

CHENNAI: A 6-year-old boy travelling with his parents suffered head injuries after unidentified youths threw stones at a moving suburban train near Tiruvallur on Monday night.
The boy was identified as Kishanth. The child and his parents reside in Veppampattu. The incident happened between Putlur and Tiruvallur stations.
One of the stones thrown by the youths entered through a window and hit the child. Kishanth was treated at Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital. The Railway police have registered a case and are investigating.