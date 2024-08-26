Tiruvallur woman falls from bike, run over by cement mixer truck; pillion rider hospitalised

CHENNAI: A woman was killed while her sister was severely injured after a cement mixer truck collided with their two-wheeler, near Vengal in Tiruvallur on the Periyapalayam-Thamaraipakkam highway, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased was identified as Kavitha (32) and her sister Meenakshi (31). Kavitha was living in Annai Theresa Nagar in Kakkalur, Tiruvallur district, along with her husband, Chakravathi (40) while Meenakshi lives on Ambedkar Street in Kuthambakkam.

On Sunday, the two sisters went by bike to attend a relative's funeral in Vadamadurai. While they were returning home around noon, at a point near the Vengal graveyard, a cement mixer truck collided with the two-wheeler from behind, causing Kavitha to lose her balance and fall. She got stuck under the rear wheel of the truck which ran over her waist and she died on the spot.

Meenakshi sustained severe injuries to her hands and legs in the accident.

The Vengal police rushed to the spot upon receiving information.

Kavitha's body was sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital while doctors are providing intensive treatment to Meenakashi at the same health facility.

The police have registered a case and seized the truck. A search is underway for the driver who fled the scene.