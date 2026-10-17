Tiruvallur woman dies by suicide after losing two sons; husband critical

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old woman died after she and her husband allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide, unable to cope with the loss of their two sons, near Tiruvallur, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Her husband remains in critical condition and is undergoing intensive treatment at a hospital in Chennai.
Mohan (55) and his wife Jayalakshmi (51) lived in Kammavarpalayam village in Manavalanagar, near Tiruvallur.
The couple had two sons, Ganesh and Vignesh.
Their younger son, Ganesh, died by suicide last year after consuming poison following family-related issues.
The family suffered another tragedy just two days later, when their elder son, Vignesh, also died by suicide after consuming poison.
The consecutive deaths devastated the couple, who reportedly struggled to come to terms with the loss.
They remained deeply distressed by the deaths of their sons and continued to grieve over the tragedies.
On the 14th, reportedly unable to bear the emotional distress any longer, Mohan and Jayalakshmi allegedly consumed pesticide at their home in Kammavarpalayam.
Neighbours found the couple unconscious and in a critical condition.
They rushed to their assistance and arranged for them to be taken to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for immediate medical attention.
Following initial treatment, the couple was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for specialised care, as their condition remained serious.
Jayalakshmi was admitted to the intensive care unit, but she died despite medical intervention.
Her husband, Mohan, continues to receive intensive treatment and remains in critical condition, according to the information available.
The incident has left residents of the village shocked, with the couple having suffered the loss of both their sons within a short span last year.
The Manavalanagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.