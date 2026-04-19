Tiruvallur: Two held for killing security guard at abandoned school building

Probe revealed that he was working as a security guard at the school for more than three years. The school has remained closed for the past 10 years.

Neighbours who used to interact with Palanivel every day grew suspicious when Palanivel did not come out of the premises for days together and entered the campus to check on him. According to police sources, public found him lying unconscious with assault injuries after which they alerted the Kavaripettai police.

A police team reached the spot, secured the area and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The body was sent to the Ponneri GH for post-mortem. After investigations, police zeroed in on two suspects – Johnson (21) and Manikandan (25) of Thatchur village.