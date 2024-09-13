Tiruvallur trio under ED lens over crores debited in their bank a/cs

CHENNAI: The officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of three persons in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district following the transactions worth several crores in their bank accounts.

According to sources in the local police, the officials from Directorate of Enforcement the capital city and Delhi landed on the doorsteps of houses in Mottur village located near Kumararajapet near Pallipattu after the suspicious transactions of more than Rs 1 crore in the bank accounts of three residents of the village in the last few days.

The youth who were interrogated by the ED officials were identified as Tamilarasan, Prakash, and Aravindhan. All three of them were employed at a private firm in Sholingur in Ranipet district, according to the police.

However, all three had resigned from their jobs four months ago. The officials took the trio to Tiruttani police station for questioning.

The investigations revealed that the trio had befriended a man who persuaded them to start their own business and used the trio’s bank accounts to transfer huge amounts of money.

One of the accounts also had a Rs 2 crore transaction, the police added. The probe is likely to continue today (Friday).