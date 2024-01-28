Tiruvallur, Tirupur get new SPs

CHENNAI: At least 11 police officers including the Superintendents of Police (SP) of Tirupur and Tiruvallur districts have been transferred in the recent shuffle by Home Department on Saturday.

R Srinivasaperumal, on compulsory wait, has been posted as SP, Tiruvallur replacing Pakerla Cephas Kalyan, who is posted as SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), South Zone.

Abhishek Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North, Tirupur will be the new SP of Tirupur district replacing Dr P Saminathan who has been transferred and posted as SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Southern range.

From Greater Chennai Police, Anna Nagar DCP, Rohith Nathan Rajagopal has been transferred and posted as DCP, L&O (north), Coimbatore City.

Kolathur DCP S Sakthivel has been transferred and posted as SP, Security Branch-CID, Chennai. R Pandiarajan, SP, Central Intelligence Unit, Prohibition offences wing will be the new DCP, Kolathur, Greater Chennai Police. V Shyamala Devi, SP, DVAC, North Range will take the post held by SP R Pandiarajan.

V Saravana Kumar, SP, DVAC, Southern Range has been transferred and posted as SP, DVAC, Northern Range.

DCP (Traffic), Coimbatore City, M Rajarajan has been transferred and posted as DCP, L&O (North), Tiruppur city and DCP, L&O (North), Madurai City, G S Anitha has been posted as DCP, headquarters, Tirunelveli city.