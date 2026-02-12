Tiruvallur: Teen succumbs to burns, mom in critical condition; cops probe murder-suicide angle

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old boy died of burn injuries while his mother is undergoing treatment for her burns after an incident at their residence in Guruvarajakandigai village near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday night.
Preliminary investigations have suggested that the woman, a single mother, attempted suicide due to her family situation. Seeing this, the boy attempted to save her, and suffered burn injuries, said officials. However, officials are also investigating allegations that the woman set the boy on fire first.
The deceased boy was identified as Amanullah, who was studying at a Madrasa near his home. The boy lived with his mother, Noor. On Tuesday night, after hearing their screams, the neighbours rushed to the aid of Noor and Amanulla.
The public put out the fire and rushed the mother and son to a hospital nearby. From there, they were later shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai, where Amanullah died without responding to treatment. Noor is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition.