Tiruvallur: Teen dies after co-worker directs high pressure air through his rectum

The incident happened on Monday night and the victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed without responding to treatment a day later, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Chandra Sekar (19) of Bihar. He was employed at an industrial unit in Gummidipoondi Sipcot and lived at Paapankuppam village nearby. Probe revealed that on Monday, Chandra Sekar and another guest worker, Dharmendra Kumar (19), also from Bihar, were in their unit when the incident happened.