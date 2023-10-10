Tiruvallur-Sengadu bypass to be upgraded into 6-lane

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) looks to speed-up works on the Tiruvallur-Sriperumbudur and Sriperumbudur-Singaperumal Koil stretches of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) to pave 6-lane road in the stretch.

TNRIDC has floated tenders for the new six-lane road from Tiruvallur Bypass-Vengathur and Vengathur-Sengadu stretches as part of the Tiruvallur-Sriperumbudur section works. “The fresh tenders for the stretches have been invited after the previous one was cancelled,” sources said.

TNRIDC also invited bids to appoint a consultant to update the detailed project report for the 23.80 km Sriperumbudur-Singaperumal Koil stretch. “Since the DPR for the CPRR project was submitted in 2017, it needs to be updated as per the revised Indian Road Congress guidelines.

The Sriperumbudur-Singaperumalkoil has been developed from two-lane to four-lane and four-lane to six-lane with service road configuration by TNRIDC under the Oragadam Industrial Corridor Project. Upgradation of this road stretch is required now to provide controlled access similar to other sections of the CPRR,” the official said.

The 133 km long CPRR would start at Poonjeri junction near Mamallapuram and end at Ennore port via Singaperumalkoil, Sriperumbudur, Tiruvallur, Thamaraipakkam, Thatchur and Kattupalli port at Rs 15,626 crore.

The CPRR will be executed in five sections. The first phase will be a 25.50km stretch from Ennore Port to Thatchur on NH-5 while the second phase of 26.25km will be from Thatchur on NH-5 to the start of Tiruvallur bypass.

The third of 29.55 km will be from Tiruvallur bypass to Sriperumbudur on NH-4. The section IV of 24.85 km will be from Sriperumbudur on NH-4 to Singaperumalkoil on NH-45 while the fifth of 27.50 km will be from Singaperumalkoil to Mahabalipuram on ECR.