Tiruvallur: School HM, Block Educational Officer suspended for data manipulation

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education has suspended a Block Educational Officer (BEO) and a school headmistress in Villivakkam block of Tiruvallur district for reportedly fabricating students' enrollment data and for wrongly fixing the student-teacher ratio of the Pammadhukulam school.

As per the notification from the director of elementary education, J Mary Josephine, BEO, and S Latha, headmistress of Panchayat Union Primary School, Pammadhukulam, Villivakkam block of Ponneri educational district in Tiruvallur district have been reportedly involved in the fabrication of enrollment data.

"The BEO and school HM had not been properly monitoring the school, which involved in the fabrication of students' enrollment data and wrong fixation of student-teacher ratio. Due to this, the government has incurred monetary losses," stated the notification.

As per sources from the department, at this school, there are 16 teachers currently working and only 266 students are studying at present. However, the two education staff have fabricated the data and uploaded 566 students as the enrollment numbers into the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

Officials of the department have initiated action after investigating that only eight teachers should work there when 266 students are studying. Both suspended staff have been charged under sub-rule (e) of rule 17 of the TN Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.