Tiruvallur residents demand restoration of 100-year-old park

CHENNAI: Residents of Tiruvallur fume over the construction of a commercial space in the space occupied by the Rajammal Devi Park on CV Naidu Salai in SP Nagar. They claim that the 50-cent land was donated by a resident 100 years ago to benefit the municipality.

“The Tiruvallur municipal administration is violating rules and carrying out construction of shops for commercial purposes. The DMK-led government is taking steps to protect the environment and steps are being taken to increase parks. But here, the municipality demolishes a park for the construction of a commercial space,” said B Sundararajan, former chairman, Tiruvallur municipality and state committee member of CPM.

The commercial space could accommodate around 12 shops, and the works started two months ago. The municipal administration has not taken any steps to stop it, even after complaints were raised.

“Officers claim that the land belongs to the municipality. The government must investigate if any land-record manipulation was done. The municipality is also not providing any details regarding the contract and budget,” he added.

Although maintained by the Tiruvallur municipality, the park was used by children and local people. “There were around 10 large trees that were fully cut for the construction. More than 20 lakh have been spent by the municipal administration in the past to maintain the park. But now, it’s currently being turned into a commercial spot which is more profitable for the municipality but does nothing for the public,” stated Sundarajan.

Nithyanandam R, a 74-year-old resident, said, “I still remember in my childhood days when we used to sit in the park to study. It’s painful to know it won’t be there anymore.”

Several attempts by DT Next to obtain official response from senior Tiruvallur municipality officials proved futile.