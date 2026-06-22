Tiruvallur private school parades students to ground to form CM Vijay’s face ahead of his birthday

CHENNAI: A day after party members took Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay’s portrait in a government school’s classrooms for reels, another controversy has erupted after a private school in neighbouring Tiruvallur celebrated his birthday, which falls on Monday, by parading the students to the ground to form the actor-turned-politician’s face.
According to the video of the event, which went viral, some of the parents argued with the school management for dragging their children to such an event, and questioning the quality of education provided by the school. A group of DMK cadre also arrived at the school and entered into an argument with the ruling party members and also the school officials.
Meanwhile, facing flak from various quarters for indulging in political activities inside school premises, the party expelled the office-bearer who initiated the trip to the government school in Kancheepuram to display Vijay’s photo for reels.
Facing flak from various quarters, TVK expelled the union secretary who paraded CM's photo to a government school in Kancheepuram for reels
In a statement, Minister K Thennarasu, the TVK’s Kancheepuram district secretary said Rajesh, the union secretary of the party, has been expelled for actions that brought disrepute to the outfit. However, there has not been any action or even comments from the School Education Department over the incidents.
“The party seems to disregard the institution that Tamil Nadu has built over these many decades. The involvement of children, the usage of songs, and holding unwarranted political discussions with children is condemned and calls for immediate intervention from the government higher-ups," said educationalist Prince Gajendra Babu citing recent incidents in schools in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Sivaganga, and also during a convocation in Coimbatore.