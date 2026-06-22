Tiruvallur private school parades students to ground to form CM Vijay’s face ahead of his birthday

According to the video of the event, which went viral, some of the parents argued with the school management for dragging their children to such an event, and questioning the quality of education provided by the school. A group of DMK cadre also arrived at the school and entered into an argument with the ruling party members and also the school officials.

Meanwhile, facing flak from various quarters for indulging in political activities inside school premises, the party expelled the office-bearer who initiated the trip to the government school in Kancheepuram to display Vijay’s photo for reels.