Tiruvallur: Panchetty villagers demand underpass beneath Chennai-Kolkata NH, cite deaths and safety risks

CHENNAI: Residents of Panchetty and surrounding villages in Tiruvallur district have urged the district administration to build a proper underpass beneath the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, saying the existing narrow tunnel forces commuters to take a long detour and poses difficulties for school students, patients and pregnant women.
According to a Maalaimalar report, residents from Panchetty, Neduvaram Pakkam, Chennivakkam, Agaram and other areas walk nearly 2 km to reach the tunnel before taking buses or autos to their workplaces and educational institutions.
Similarly, residents of Natham, Pandi, Kavanur, Thangal, Ernavakkam, Dharmapuri and neighbouring villages travelling towards Chennai and Chengundram face difficulties crossing the highway.
The lack of a convenient crossing has also created problems during medical emergencies, residents said. Patients and pregnant women travelling to the government primary health centre are among those affected, while ambulances reportedly face difficulties reaching some surrounding areas.
Residents said the narrow tunnel is particularly inconvenient for those dependent on public transport and autos.
Residents also pointed to difficulties in transporting bodies to the crematorium near the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway Integrated Court building. Since the tunnel is reportedly too narrow, bodies are taken through an underpass near Athipedu village, adding around 5 km to the journey, they said.
People also claimed that more than 10 individuals have died while crossing the highway. They also allege that stones placed in the middle of the road are removed using JCB machines when bodies need to be transported across, before the gap is closed again.
Local resident and social activist Prakash said residents had been petitioning authorities for a proper underpass for nearly 18 years. “For the past 18 years, despite petitions to the authorities and demands raised at Gram Sabha meetings, no action has been taken. Those travelling to work, school and college are suffering the most,” Prakash said.
Prakash also said the lack of proper access could prove critical during medical emergencies and urged the district administration to conduct an inquiry and provide a permanent crossing facility.
The issue has reportedly been raised 18 times at Panchetty Gram Sabha meetings and before the concerned authorities, but residents claim that no permanent solution has been implemented. In fear that continued inaction could lead to further accidents, they have called for immediate intervention by the district administration and highway authorities.