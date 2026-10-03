Tiruvallur: Panchetty villagers demand underpass beneath Chennai-Kolkata NH, cite deaths and safety risks

Activist seeks district administration intervention

Local resident and social activist Prakash said residents had been petitioning authorities for a proper underpass for nearly 18 years. “For the past 18 years, despite petitions to the authorities and demands raised at Gram Sabha meetings, no action has been taken. Those travelling to work, school and college are suffering the most,” Prakash said.

Prakash also said the lack of proper access could prove critical during medical emergencies and urged the district administration to conduct an inquiry and provide a permanent crossing facility.

The issue has reportedly been raised 18 times at Panchetty Gram Sabha meetings and before the concerned authorities, but residents claim that no permanent solution has been implemented. In fear that continued inaction could lead to further accidents, they have called for immediate intervention by the district administration and highway authorities.