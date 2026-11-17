The rider, K Senchaiah (38) of Irular Colony in Kanchipadi village near Kanakammachatram, died, while his wife, S Renuka (34), who was riding pillion, escaped with injuries.

According to the police, they were returning to their village after selling handicraft items in Uthukottai on Monday evening when the accident happened. When they neared a rice mill at Ponthavakkam, a tipper lorry bearing Andhra Pradesh registration number rammed their two-wheeler from behind, causing them to fall on the road. Senchaiah sustained severe injuries while the lorry driver allegedly fled the scene.

Passersby who noticed the injured couple alerted the authorities, who secured and rushed them to the Government Hospital in Tiruvallur. Senchaiah, however, succumbed to his injuries. Renuka was treated and discharged on Tuesday.