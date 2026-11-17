CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police are conducting inquiries into allegations that a banner kept for a wedding near Uthukottai fell on the road, leading to a motorist losing control of the vehicle and slowing down, and was mowed down by a lorry that was coming from behind.
The rider, K Senchaiah (38) of Irular Colony in Kanchipadi village near Kanakammachatram, died, while his wife, S Renuka (34), who was riding pillion, escaped with injuries.
According to the police, they were returning to their village after selling handicraft items in Uthukottai on Monday evening when the accident happened. When they neared a rice mill at Ponthavakkam, a tipper lorry bearing Andhra Pradesh registration number rammed their two-wheeler from behind, causing them to fall on the road. Senchaiah sustained severe injuries while the lorry driver allegedly fled the scene.
Passersby who noticed the injured couple alerted the authorities, who secured and rushed them to the Government Hospital in Tiruvallur. Senchaiah, however, succumbed to his injuries. Renuka was treated and discharged on Tuesday.
There are allegations that Senchaiah lost control of the vehicle after a wedding banner kept along the route where the accident happened fell on the road. However, the police said that the claims could not be verified, as there were no CCTVs in the neighbourhood.
"Our preliminary inquiries have revealed that the banner did not fall on the motorist. We are probing the exact sequence of events," said a senior police officer.
Based on a complaint lodged by Senchaiah's family, the Pennalurpet police have registered a case against the lorry driver and have launched a search for him.