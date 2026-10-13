Tiruvallur bus fares go back to Rs 15 after overcharging for 8 years

Working women have urged the state government to extend the free travel scheme to mofussil express buses to avoid the inconvenience of changing buses during their daily commute.

Commuters travelling between Tiruvallur and Kanagamma Chatram said that mofussil ordinary buses had been charging them Rs 20, the prescribed express bus fare, instead of the applicable ordinary fare of Rs 15 for the 23-km journey. According to civic activist Senthil, the state government revised bus fares in 2018, increasing the per-kilometre fare for mofussil ordinary buses from 42 paise to 58 paise and that for express and deluxe buses from 56 paise to 75 paise.