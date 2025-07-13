Tiruvallur goods train fire 85% contained, say officials

CHENNAI: A massive fire that broke out on a diesel-laden goods train near Tiruvallur on Sunday has been 85% contained, according to the fire and rescue department. The blaze followed a derailment that led to at least 13 wagons being gutted.

Officials stated that the intense blaze, which erupted from one of the wagons, has so far affected an area of nearly 200 metres, damaging both overhead power lines and rail infrastructure in the vicinity, said a Thanthi TV report.

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to cool down the remaining tanker compartments and prevent further spread. High-voltage power lines and electric equipment in the area have also been cut off to ensure safety during the operation.

Firefighters and railway personnel remain on site, working to bring the situation completely under control.





Flames and thick black smoke rise from the wrecked wagons of a derailed diesel freight train near Tiruvallur after a massive fire broke out on Sunday, disrupting rail and road traffic.



