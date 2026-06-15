Tiruvallur: Gang attacks elderly couple at home, steals gold jewellery, cash

The occupants, Rajagopal (75), an agriculturalist and his wife Kausalya (70), were sleeping in a room when the gang entered the house in the early hours of Monday.

They forced open a locker and stole about 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash. They then entered the couple’s room. When the couple woke up hearing noises, the gang allegedly assaulted them and snatched Kausalya’s thaali chain before fleeing. The elderly couple’s children live in Chennai, police said.