Tiruvallur: Gang attacks elderly couple at home, steals gold jewellery, cash

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang broke into the house of an elderly couple at Athangikavanur panchayat near Tiruvallur in the early hours of Monday and stole gold jewellery and cash from their house. The intruders also attacked the couple.
The occupants, Rajagopal (75), an agriculturalist and his wife Kausalya (70), were sleeping in a room when the gang entered the house in the early hours of Monday.
They forced open a locker and stole about 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash. They then entered the couple’s room. When the couple woke up hearing noises, the gang allegedly assaulted them and snatched Kausalya’s thaali chain before fleeing. The elderly couple’s children live in Chennai, police said.
Upon information, the Vengal police registered a case and launched a search for the intruders.