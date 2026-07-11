Tiruvallur: Double murder accused threatens court, booked

Ravi (60), a lawyer at Poonamallee, is under trial for the 2015 murder of his children Priyadarshini (14) and Prabhu (12). In a recent hearing, Ravi chose to argue his case himself.

According to the complaint by Special Public Prosecutor Ramana, Ravi disrupted proceedings and behaved aggressively towards the judge, the prosecutor, and a witness during cross-examination, allegedly attempting to intimidate them.

Based on the complaint, the Tiruvallur police booked Ravi under charges of criminal intimidation. Further investigation is under way.