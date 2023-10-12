Tiruvallur district gets new Collector

CHENNAI: In a minor reshuffle, the state government on Wednesday transferred about nine IAS officers.

“T Prabhushankar, Collector, Karur district, is transferred and posted as Collector, Tiruvallur district. K Veera Raghava Rao, Commissioner of Employment and Training is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Technical Education (DoTE),” said a Government Order issued by the Public department.

“E Sundaravalli, Managing Director, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Employment and Training. Alby John Varghese, Collector, Tiruvallur district, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Metropolitan Transport Corporation,” it added.

Likewise, G Lakshmipathy, M Thangavel, K Senthil Raj, Srutanjay Narayanan, P Rathinasamy are also transferred and posted to various posts.