Tiruvallur BSP functionary arrested for poisoning and killing 16 stray dogs

CHENNAI: A BSP cadre was arrested by the Tiruvallur town police for poisoning at least 16 stray dogs.

Police sources said the accused, Vetri Vendhan (43), was angered over the strays attacking the poultry he reared.

Karthikeyan, a Tiruvallur town resident, filed a complaint that many dogs in their neighbourhood had fallen dead on Oct. 2, including a few that he fed regularly. Tiruvallur town police initiated investigations and zeroed in on the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.

The footage showed the suspect walking around with a bucket and feeding the strays just hours before their death.

Investigations revealed a similar incident taking place on Sept. 22 as well. After a sustained probe, Vetri Vendhan was arrested.

Tiruvallur town police inspector D Antony Stalin registered a case against him and booked him under the sections of the BNS and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 for poisoning and killing dogs.

He was produced before a magistrate court in Tiruvallur and remanded in judicial custody.