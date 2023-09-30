Tiruvallur begins preparations to tackle northeast monsoon

TIRUVALLUR: Tiruvallur district have begun preparations ahead of northeast monsoon.

At a meeting held in this regard, officials from the police, public works, highways, fisheries, fire and rescue services and city development department participated and discussed the necessary measures needed to be taken to avoid untoward incidents during the heavy rains.

Eight intensely affected areas and 39 highly affected areas, 44 moderately affected areas, 42 less affected areas, a total of 133 rain-affected areas have been identified and 64 zonal groups comprising officials from various departments have been formed and are ready to tackle the rains.

Nearly 4,338 first level officials and 400 volunteers have been trained under the Aptamitra scheme and 50 officers trained in state disaster rescue are also on standby.

Temporary rescue centres have been set up to protect people living in low lying areas and 660 temporary shelters have been kept ready. Also 64 temporary shelters have been set up to shelter cattle and 144 first level caretakers are trained and ready to rescue cattle through the animal husbandry department.

42 medical teams and government and private ambulance facilities are kept ready to handle disease outbreaks and other medical emergencies.

Blockages in inflow and outflow canals have been removed to allow unobstructed flow of water in lakes and water bodies under the control of the Public Works Department.

The toll-free number 1077 attached to the District Disaster Prevention Control Room is operational 24 hours a day for the public to report their complaints regarding heavy rains in Tiruvallur district. People can contact the control room at 044-27664177, 044-27666746.

Also information can be given to the WhatsApp number 9444317862.