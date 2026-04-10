Tiruvallur: Armed with gun, 5-member gang try to rob jewellery

According to police, Ramesh, the owner of Kanya Jewellery, reported that one of the suspects, who wore a burqa and posed as a customer, suddenly pulled out a firearm and threatened him. The assailant asked Ramesh to silently pack up and hand over the jewelry, warning that he would be shot dead if he refused.



Despite the threat, Ramesh raised an alarm and tried to flee. In response, the attacker struck him with the firearm, causing panic inside the shop. One employee was injured during the incident.



Hearing Ramesh's cries for help, other staff members and the public rushed to the store. Seeing the crowd gathering, the gang abandoned their attempt and fled in the same car. Police are reviewing CCTV footage showing the suspect entering the shop in disguise and later escaping.