Tiruvallur ammonia leak death toll rises to 11; 67 workers continue treatment

According to a Health Department bulletin issued on Thursday morning, a total of 83 workers were affected after ammonia gas leaked from the private seafood unit at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam on June 21. The incident triggered one of the worst industrial accidents reported in the State in recent years.

Of the 67 patients currently under treatment, 16 are on ventilator support, 21 are receiving oxygen assistance and 30 are in stable condition. Five workers have been discharged.

The latest casualty was reported at 7 am on Thursday. Officials said two deaths were recorded on the day of the incident, six more on June 22, two on June 24 and one additional death on June 25, taking the toll to 11.