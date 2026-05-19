Tiruvallur: 6-yr-old killed as tractor rolls into well

CHENNAI: A parked tractor rolled out in reverse into a well in Tiruvallur's Kanchipadi village, killing a six-year-old boy and injuring another child playing in the tractor on Monday evening.
Panneerselvam is a farmer residing near Tiruttani. His son Rakesh (6) and a neighbour's son Yashvin (5) were playing inside the tractor. Investigators said that while playing, Rakesh turned the key in the tractor's ignition.
The vehicle suddenly lurched backwards, went out of control, and overturned into an open well. Both children were trapped under the tractor inside the well. Rakesh suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
Locals rescued Yashvin and rushed him to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing intensive care.
Fire and rescue personnel from Tiruttani retrieved the tractor and recovered Rakesh's body from the well. The body was later sent to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for autopsy.
The Kanagammachatram police have registered a case and launched an investigation.