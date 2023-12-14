Tiruvallur: 3 students, mid-day meal staff sustain injuries as a branch falls on them

CHENNAI: Three girls of a primary school in Siruvanur in Poondi block of Tiruvallur district sustained injuries on Thursday afternoon, after a branch of a tree fell on a shelter at school.



As per officials of the education department, the tree, which was outside the school premises, was on the highway road. The tree is almost over 30 feet away from the premises, say officials.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an official said, "The branch of the tree fell on the shelter, while the children were having their lunch on Thursday afternoon. Three girls sustained minor injuries, and one of them had sustained three stitches in the head."

As per officials, in the incident, overall, 13 students and a mid-day meal staff were around the vicinity of the incident. However, three girls and the staff sustained injuries.

"As the branch fell onto the staff's shoulder, she sustained injuries, in addition to these girls. All the 13 students, eight girls and five boys have been taken to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for treatment," the official added.

The injured students have undergone CT scan, x-ray and also consultation from the doctors. "The students panicked as the tree fell, we admitted the students and their conditions are not worrisome," added the official.

Education department higher officials and Tiruvallur collector T Prabhushankar visited the students and counseled the parents. Meanwhile, in a relevant incident in Madurai recently, several students were reportedly injured after a tree fell on them, while they were studying in the open space inside the premises.