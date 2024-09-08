Tiruttani fire: After two kids, mother too succumbs

CHENNAI: Two days after two children aged two and one were killed in a fire that broke out in a house in Tiruttani in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, the mother of the children, too, succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday. The father is still under treatment in a critical condition.

The family lived on the second floor of a three-storey building. The deceased siblings were identified as P Mithulan and P Nakulan, sons of the couple, Prem Kumar (32) and Manjula (31).

On Thursday night, the fire originated from a junction box on the ground floor and spread. The house owner's family, who reside on the ground floor, were woken up by the thick smoke and evacuated the house. But before they could alert the tenants, the fire quickly spread and Prem Kumar's family struggled to escape, police said.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rescued the four of them and moved them to the Tiruvallur government hospital, from where they were later shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for further treatment, where the children succumbed.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the mother, Manjula, too, succumbed to her injuries, police said.