Tirupur woman jumps into quarry pit to save children, dies along with 2 daughters

COIMBATORE: A 28-year-old woman and her two daughters drowned to death in a stone quarry pit filled with water in Tirupur on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Revathi (28), wife of Raja, employed in a textile firm, and their two daughters Praganya (9) and Prakashini (7). Police said Revathi and her two daughters had gone to the stone quarry to wash clothes and they were accompanied by Revathi’s sister Deepa and her two girl children.

While washing the clothes, the four children slipped into the water and cried for help. Both the shocked women swiftly jumped into the water to rescue their children. Some other villagers, who were on the spot, also joined their rescue efforts and managed to pull Deepa and her two daughters to safety.

However, Revathi and her two daughters drowned. On receiving information, the Palladam fire and rescue personnel and Mangalam station police rushed to the spot and began search operations.

After a long search, the rescue personnel fished out the body of Revathi and later the body of her younger daughter Prakashini. An intensive search is underway by the fire and rescue personnel to take the body of another girl believed to be trapped between rocks inside the water body. Meanwhile, Tirupur District Collector T Christuraj visited the spot and held inquiries.