Tirupur Vinayagar idol installation: Police response sought on plea seeking permit

Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed the police to respond to the petition and posted the matter to September 9.

S Anbumani, a Tirupur district executive committee member of the Hindu Munnani, filed the petition seeking a direction to the Tirupur District Superintendent of Police to consider his application for permission to install a Vinayagar idol and conduct a procession in Kattupalayam from September 14 to 17 as part of the Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations.