Tamil Nadu

Tirupur Vinayagar idol installation: Police response sought on plea seeking permit

Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed the police to respond to the petition and posted the matter to September 9.
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CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday (September 7) directed the police to respond to a petition seeking permission to install a Vinayagar idol and conduct a procession in Kattupalayam, Tirupur, from September 14 to 17.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed the police to respond to the petition and posted the matter to September 9.

S Anbumani, a Tirupur district executive committee member of the Hindu Munnani, filed the petition seeking a direction to the Tirupur District Superintendent of Police to consider his application for permission to install a Vinayagar idol and conduct a procession in Kattupalayam from September 14 to 17 as part of the Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations.

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Train us for alternative jobs, seek idol makers in Tamil Nadu

He stated that he was ready to comply with the conditions and regulations issued annually for the procession.

When the case came up for hearing, the government counsel said the district police would be consulted, and a response would be filed granting permission for the installation of the Vinayagar idol and the procession.

Tirupur
Vinayagar idol
Police
Vinayagar Chathurthi
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