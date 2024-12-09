Tirupur traders to go on strike condemning property tax hike

CHENNAI: Traders and shopkeepers across Tirupur are planning to go on a strike on Dec 18 to register their protest against the hike in property tax and the government's decision to levy 18 per cent GST for rent on commercial buildings.

Traders hoisted black flags in hundreds of shops located at Tirupur Rice Market Street, Old Market, New Market Road and a few other areas in the district as a mark of protest, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The AIADMK has extended support to the All Traders Association protest that would take place from 6 am to 6 pm on Dec 18.