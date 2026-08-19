Tirupur stitches new life for girls rescued from Naxal ranks in Chhattisgarh

Tirupur connect

After spending time in rehabilitation centres with assistance from women from self-help groups, an initiative of the Chhattisgarh government, many women have been trained in various skills and moved into employment.

It was at one such facility that we met the women who had been rescued. Their identities have been concealed for their safety and welfare.

Inside the factory, the atmosphere was far removed from the forests and armed camps associated with their past. Machines were running, workers were engaged in production and the women were earning an income through regular employment. And behind this transition is an unlikely connection: Tirupur.

A garment manufacturing company from Tamil Nadu’s textile hub has placed orders with the facility. The women are manufacturing men’s inner-wear, which is then procured by the Tirupur-based company.

For the women, the connection with Tirupur represents more than a commercial arrangement. It is a bridge between rehabilitation and economic independence.

One of the women working at the factory told us that she feels safe working there. “Since most of the employees are women,” she said, “we do not face major difficulties at the workplace. More importantly, the daily wage of Rs 300 is helping us gradually improve our economic condition.”

For women who once lived under the shadow of armed violence, earning a daily wage through legitimate employment represents a fundamental change in their lives.

The story also highlights an important challenge facing post conflict rehabilitation. Eliminating armed insurgency is only the first step. The more difficult task is ensuring that people who were caught in the conflict, particularly children recruited or raised within insurgent groups, are able to return to mainstream society.